Mansour Barnaoui submits Adam Piccolotti in Bellator 287 main event

Bellator 287 took place on Saturday at Allianz Cloud Arena in Milan, Italy headlined by a lightweight bout between Mansour Barnaoui and Adam Piccolotti. It was the first time Barnaoui had fought in over three years.

Barnaoui dominated Piccolotti in the grappling department throughout the fight. It was his grappling ability that lead to his second-round submission win. Barnaoui took Piccolotti’s back after being taken down and locked on a rear-naked choke forcing Piccolotti to tap out.

Mansour Barnaoui scores his 13th submission victory in 20 fights to defeat Adam Piccolotti in round 2️⃣#Bellator287 | @BellatorMMA pic.twitter.com/ewE2Q1ZQ3m — SHOWTIME SPORTS (@SHOsports) October 29, 2022

“I did exactly what I wanted to do, and I won,” Barnaoui said following the win. “I was coming to BELLATOR to make the tournament and win the belt.”

“I really would like to make the tournament and fight against Usman [Nurmagomedov] or [Patricky] Pitbull,” he added.

Official Bellator 287 Results

MAIN CARD

Mansour Barnaoui def. Adam Piccolotti via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 2:51

Fabian Edwards def. Charlie Ward via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Tim Wilde def. Saul Rogers via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Justin Gonzales def. Andrew Fisher via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

