Mansour Barnaoui submits Adam Piccolotti in Bellator 287 main event

October 29, 2022
Bellator 287 took place on Saturday at Allianz Cloud Arena in Milan, Italy headlined by a lightweight bout between Mansour Barnaoui and Adam Piccolotti. It was the first time Barnaoui had fought in over three years.

Barnaoui dominated Piccolotti in the grappling department throughout the fight. It was his grappling ability that lead to his second-round submission win. Barnaoui took Piccolotti’s back after being taken down and locked on a rear-naked choke forcing Piccolotti to tap out.

“I did exactly what I wanted to do, and I won,” Barnaoui said following the win. “I was coming to BELLATOR to make the tournament and win the belt.”

“I really would like to make the tournament and fight against Usman [Nurmagomedov] or [Patricky] Pitbull,” he added.

Official Bellator 287 Results

MAIN CARD

  • Mansour Barnaoui def. Adam Piccolotti via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 2:51
  • Fabian Edwards def. Charlie Ward via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Tim Wilde def. Saul Rogers via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Justin Gonzales def. Andrew Fisher via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

PRELIMINARY CARD

  • Daniele Scatizzi def. Davy Gallon via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Costello van Steenis def. Kamil Oniszczuk via submission (D’Arce choke) – Round 2, 3:02
  • Alfie Davis def. Thibault Gouti via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Chiara Penco def. Manuela Marconetto via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
  • Yves Landu def. Walter Cogliandro via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Simon Biyong def. Dragos Zubco via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 3:36
  • Nicolo Solli def. Bourama Camara via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Luke Trainer def. Lucas Alsina via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 1:54
  • Steven Hill def. Andrea Fusi via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-27, 30-26)
  • Sarvadzhon Khamidov def. Jose Maria Tome via TKO (body kick) – Round 1, 1:01

