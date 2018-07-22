Manny Bermudez Puts Davey Grant to Sleep (UFC Hamburg Highlights)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Hamburg Shogun vs Smith Live Results

July 22, 2018
(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Manny Bermudez’s first-round submission of Davey Grant at UFC Fight Night 134 on Sunday in Hamburg, Germany. Bermudez won the bout with a triangle choke at 1:12 of round one.

The UFC finishes out a stacked line-up in July with UFC on FOX 30, which takes place on Saturday, July 28, in Calgary.  A rematch between Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier headlines the card, which also features Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens and Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Tecia Torres.

