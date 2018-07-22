Manny Bermudez Puts Davey Grant to Sleep (UFC Hamburg Highlights)

WHAT. A. SEQUENCE.@_MannyBermudez drops Grant with a right hand, then shows off his SLICK submission skills to put him away. WOW! #UFCHamburg pic.twitter.com/XK8ebRvIPK — UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2018

(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Manny Bermudez’s first-round submission of Davey Grant at UFC Fight Night 134 on Sunday in Hamburg, Germany. Bermudez won the bout with a triangle choke at 1:12 of round one.

