Manager sure Nick Diaz will return to the UFC in 2021

A few months ago, footage of Nick Diaz training for a UFC comeback surfaced on social media. His manager, Kevin Mubenga, insisted that Diaz was aiming to make a comeback.

Several months into Diaz’s training, in recent comments to Fanatics View, Mubenga once again reiterated that Diaz will be back in the Octagon in 2021.

“The guy has been training. He’s been training for at least four months now,” said Mubenga.

“He took a little break (in November) and now we’re going to pick it back up in December and go into the new year hopefully with a new deal done. Make sure the money is right and the opponent is right and we’ll be able to move forward with all of this.”

The last time Diaz set foot in the Octagon was opposite Anderson Silva in the UFC 183 main event in January of 2015. Silva initially won the bout, but the results was later changed to a no contest after Silva tested positive for steroids and Diaz tested positive for marijuana.

He has since been watching from the outside looking in, while many fans of his and brother Nate have been clamoring for his return.

Nate hasn’t been much more active than his older brother, having fought just four times over the five-year span since Nick faced Silva. Nate did, however, fight two times in the latter half of 2019.

UFC president Dana White has been skeptical of Nick’s return, but considering that he has such a strong fan base, he would surely welcome it.

The UFC and the Diaz brothers coming to terms has always been a struggle, however, and that is certainly something that could hinder a Nick Diaz return in 2021. Mubenga believes there is little chance of that, though, believing there is a 99.99 percent chance that Diaz fights next year.

“We just got to get everything else right with the organization and everything. We’ll be able to move forward.”

