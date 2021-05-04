HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jiri Prochazka elbows Dominick Reyes at UFC Vegas 25

featuredUFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot

UFC Vegas 25 Reyes vs Prochazka live results

featuredUFC Vegas 25 live results: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka

Diego Sanchez - UFC Rio Rancho weigh-in

featuredDiego Sanchez is no longer a UFC fighter

featuredDerrick Lewis: ‘We’re just waiting on Francis Ngannou to pick a date’

Manager not keen on Khamzat Chimaev fighting Nick Diaz, eyes bout with Neil Magny

May 4, 2021
NoNo Comments

After a strenuous battle with COVID-19 and even a suggestion of early retirement, no. 15 ranked welterweight Khamzat Chimaev is ready for a return to the octagon after taking the fight game by storm in 2020.

One opponent that has been discussed among fans and pundits of the sport after his appearance at UFC 261 is former Strikeforce welterweight champion and UFC title challenger Nick Diaz.

According to Chimaev’s manager Ali Abdelaziz however, that idea is not so bright.

“If this fight happens, everybody should go to jail. Everybody should go to jail. I should go to jail. The UFC, everybody. This is criminal,” Abdelaziz said to ESPN. “How are you gonna make Khamzat Chimaev, one of the most upcoming fighters, to fight a guy like Nick Diaz. It’s not even right.

“I’m not taking anything away from Nick. Nick had his time, he built his legacy. But I don’t wanna see this [fight]. If it happens, I’m not trying to go to jail. Khamzat’s not trying to go to jail. Because it will not be good.”

Dominick Reyes issues statement on KO loss: ‘What an elbow!’

Rather than a fight with a veteran with name value, Abdelaziz is more interested in Chimaev fighting a ranked contender in the welterweight division.

“Listen, I know one guy. I’m gonna give him a little bit of clout. He said he’s gonna slap Khamzat and he has a fight coming up,” Abdelaziz said. “Neil Magny, right. I think this is the fight to make if he wins.”

A potential matchup with the no. 9 ranked Magny would be a significant opportunity to jump into the top 10 along with a chance to further add to Chimaev’s already impressive star power.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA