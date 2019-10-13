Manager Malki Kawa rips on Ali Abdelaziz following PFL ‘physical altercation’ with his brother

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 12, 2019
Prominent MMA manager Malki Kawa ripped into fellow manager Ali Abdelaziz on Twitter on Saturday following news that Abdelaziz got into a ‘physical altercation’ with his brother at the PFL Playoffs on Friday night.

Sources told MMAWeekly.com late Friday that Abdelaziz, whose Dominance MMA represents UFC champions Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman, and Henry Cejudo, struck Abe Kawa, Malki’s brother. Abe Kawa is a vice president at First Round Management, which represents the likes of champion Jon Jones, Anthony Pettis, Tyron Woodley, and Jorge Masvidal, as well as clients outside the MMA space.

Las Vegas Metro Police later confirmed the incident without identifying any of the parties involved.

“LVMPD officers were on scene and temporarily detained one of the subjects during the investigation. That subject was cooperative. He was issued a citation and released. No enforcement action was taken regarding the second subject, who was also cooperative. There were no significant injuries,” a LVMPD spokesperson said in a prepared statement.

Following news of the incident lighting up the MMA web, Malki took to Twitter, where he took laser-beam aim at Abdelaziz, saying he has taken the “professional route way too long.”

Though Malki was unrelenting in his Tweets aimed at Abdelaziz, took a more tactful approach.

