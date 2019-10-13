Manager Malki Kawa rips on Ali Abdelaziz following PFL ‘physical altercation’ with his brother

Prominent MMA manager Malki Kawa ripped into fellow manager Ali Abdelaziz on Twitter on Saturday following news that Abdelaziz got into a ‘physical altercation’ with his brother at the PFL Playoffs on Friday night.

Sources told MMAWeekly.com late Friday that Abdelaziz, whose Dominance MMA represents UFC champions Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman, and Henry Cejudo, struck Abe Kawa, Malki’s brother. Abe Kawa is a vice president at First Round Management, which represents the likes of champion Jon Jones, Anthony Pettis, Tyron Woodley, and Jorge Masvidal, as well as clients outside the MMA space.

Las Vegas Metro Police later confirmed the incident without identifying any of the parties involved.

“LVMPD officers were on scene and temporarily detained one of the subjects during the investigation. That subject was cooperative. He was issued a citation and released. No enforcement action was taken regarding the second subject, who was also cooperative. There were no significant injuries,” a LVMPD spokesperson said in a prepared statement.

Following news of the incident lighting up the MMA web, Malki took to Twitter, where he took laser-beam aim at Abdelaziz, saying he has taken the “professional route way too long.”

One day (really soon) I’ll tell you guys the truth about my “altercations” with that rat. But so we’re clear, he never ko’d me, never dazed me, never did anything but throw a sucker punch and then I got grabbed — malki kawa (@malkikawa) October 12, 2019

Second altercation ended up with me soccer kicking him in the head l. he threw a kick I caught, and Forrest came to break it up. He hit the ground, I kicked his head. — malki kawa (@malkikawa) October 12, 2019

I never said anything because BOTH TIMES he called to apologize. Both time’s. Like a little bitch. But now I see he did that to avoid me pressing charges. Which I was never going to do…. — malki kawa (@malkikawa) October 12, 2019

But like I said, I’ll give all the details later. So we’re clear, any friend of his is an enemy of mine. We can fight all day, but coming at anyone in my family and you cross the line. — malki kawa (@malkikawa) October 12, 2019

Any friend of his (that goes for promoters, matchmakers, journalist, even his own fighters) are enemies of mine. Ive taken the professional route way too long. — malki kawa (@malkikawa) October 12, 2019

