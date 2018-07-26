HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredJeremy Stephens: Jose Aldo is ‘Breakable’ and He’ll Be Broken Again on Saturday Night

Conor McGregor appearing in a New York court

featuredConor McGregor Pleads Guilty and is Sentenced in UFC 223 Bus Attack

featuredDaniel Cormier Says Brock Lesnar is Last Fight, but Not Necessarily Next

featuredTyron Woodley vs. Darren Till Set to Headline UFC 228 in September

Manager: ‘Conor McGregor Would Be Much Safer in Jail’ Than Fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov

July 26, 2018
NoNo Comments

UFC lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov has been anxiously awaiting his first title defense and all signs are pointed towards a showdown with former champion Conor McGregor later this year.

On Thursday, McGregor cleared the legal hurdles standing in the way of his return to action after he reached a plea agreement with prosecutors stemming from his assault on a bus ahead of UFC 223 in Brooklyn.

McGregor led the assault that left two fighters — Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg — injured and unable to compete along with a UFC employee, who retired medical attention after the melee. Ironically enough, McGregor’s tirade was aimed at Nurmagomedov after the Russian wrecking machine was involved in an altercation with Artem Lobov earlier in the same week.

The end result of the attack on the bus was McGregor pleading guilty to one count of disorderly conduct and he’s now required to undergo anger management classes as well as five days of community service.

In terms of his fighting career, McGregor is now free and clear to resume negotiations with the UFC on his return to action with tentative plans in place for him to face Nurmagomedov later this year.

Conor McGregor at UFC 205 - Photo by Damon Martin

Following the news of McGregor being cleared of his legal charges, Nurmagomedov’s manager addressed the potential lightweight showdown.

“There’s no more talking. This is the Khabib show now,” Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz said in a statement issued to MMAWeekly.com on Thursday. “To be honest the way I feel about it, Conor would be much safer in jail.

“If this fight happens the person who would execute the community service is Khabib by giving this ass whooping for the people.”

There’s little doubt that the fight between Nurmagomedov and McGregor would be the biggest of the year in the UFC no matter when it takes place.

TRENDING > Following Bus Attack Sentencing, Conor McGregor’s Manager Addresses Khabib Nurmagomedov Bout

There have been rumors that the fight could take place as early as October at UFC 229 or potentially at UFC 230 in New York a month later.

As of now, nothing is set in stone but obviously it appears all roads lead to an eventual showdown between Nurmagomedov and McGregor later this year.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: China
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA