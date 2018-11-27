HOT OFF THE WIRE
Man Accused of Killing UFC Vet Ryan Jimmo Pleads Guilty

November 27, 2018
NoNo Comments

The man accused of running down and killing UFC veteran Ryan Jimmo has pleaded guilty.

A CBC report on Monday stated that Anthony Getschel, the man accused of running Jimmo over with his vehicle, which eventually led to the fighter’s death on June 26, 2016, has pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter and hit and run.

The report noted that the agreed statement of facts in the court record explained that Getschel and friends had been out drinking before following Jimmo’s vehicle into the parking lot of a night club. After parking, Jimmo apparently got out of his vehicle and confronted Getschel, whom he believed to have been driving aggressively. 

Following their verbal altercation, Jimmo walked back toward his vehicle, but was run over by Getschel, who then fled the scene, dropped off his friends, hid his vehicle, and then went home. Jimmo was transported to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

He eventually turned himself in, originally facing charges of second-degree murder, criminal negligence causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving death​.

Getschel is set for sentencing on Dec. 3. 

Hailing from New Brunswick, Canada, Jimmo was a popular fighter on the Canadian mixed martial arts circuit. He was the reigning Maximum Fighting Championship light heavyweight titleholder when he made the jump to the UFC in 2012, where he had a mixed record of 3-4. He finished his career with an overall record of 19-5.

Jimmo was 34 years old at the time of his death in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

               

