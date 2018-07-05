HOT OFF THE WIRE

Main Event Set, But One Fighter Way Over Weight at TUF 27 Finale Weigh-ins

July 5, 2018
July 5, 2018

The Ultimate Fighter 27 headliner and tournament finals are set following Thursday morning’s official weigh-in from Las Vegas, but one main card fighter was well over weight.

The TUF 27 Finale main event features longtime UFC middleweight contender Brad Tavares in a battle with rising new star Israel Adesanya. A victory for Tavares would continue to cement his status as one of the top fighters in the division, while Adesanya is trying to make a big leap up the rankings and start knocking on the door to title contention.

The finale, of course, also features the final bouts from the two tournaments from the 27th season of The Ultimate Fighter. 

The lightweight final pits Mike Trizano from Stipe Miocic’s team against Daniel Cormier coached fighter Joe Giannetti. In the featherweight final, Team Miocic’s Jay Cucciniello faces off with Team Cormier’s Brad Katona.

The vast majority of the TUF 27 Finale fighters weighed in within the first 30 minutes of the two-hours official weigh-in window.

While every other fighter on the card easily managed the scale, Julian Marquez was four pounds over the allowed limit of 186 pounds for his middleweight non-title fight with Alessio Di Chirico. Though it was a significant overage, UFC officials said that Marquez would be fined 30-percent of his fight purse, which will go to his opponent, and the fight will continue.

The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale Weigh-in Results

Main Card

  • Brad Tavares (186) vs. Israel Adesanya (186)
  • TUF 27 Lightweight Tournament Final: Mike Trizano (154.5) vs. Joe Giannetti (155.5)
  • TUF 27 Featherweight Tournament Final: Jay Cucciniello (145) vs. Brad Katona (145.5)
  • Alex Caceres (146) vs. Martin Bravo (145.5)
  • Roxanne Modafferi (125) vs. Barb Honchak (125.5)
  • Alessio Di Chirico (186) vs. Julian Marquez (190)*

Prelims

  • Montana De La Rosa (125.5) vs. Rachael Ostovich (125.5)
  • Luis Pena (154) vs. Richie Smullen (154.5)
  • John Gunther (155.5) vs. Allan Zuniga (156)
  • Matt Bessette (145.5) vs. Steven Peterson (146)
  • Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Oscar Piechota (185.5)
  • Tyler Diamond (146) vs. Bryce Mitchell (145)
  • Thiago Santos (185.5)**

*Marquez was four pounds above the limit for a non-title fight
**Santos weighed in as an alternate

               

