Main Card Fighters Hoard UFC Fortaleza Bonuses

UFC officials announced the recipients of the bonuses following UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2 on Saturday in Fortaleza, Brazil. The promotion didn’t name a Fight of the Night. Instead, four fighters earned Performance of the Night bonuses. Marlon Moraes, Jose Aldo, Charles Oliveira and Johnny Walker took home the $50,000 incentives.

Moraes avenged a previous loss to Raphael Assuncao in the fight card’s main event. He dropped Assuncao with a with a right hand and finished the No. 3 ranked bantamweight via guillotine choke. The win earned Moraes a bonus and potentially a put him in line for the next title shot.

Aldo, the former two-time featherweight champion, ignited the crowd inside Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste with his second-round stoppage of Renato Moicano in the fight card’s co-main event. Aldo entered the fight as the underdog but left the cage in celebration. Aldo hurt Moicano with a left hand early in the second frame and didn’t let him off the hook. Aldo flurried with a barrage of offense that left Moicano out on his feet.

RELATED > UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Oliveira overcame an eye poke and being knocked down in the first round to finish David Teymur to earn a bonus. In the second round, Oliveira hurt Teymur with a short elbow causing Teymur to briefly turn away. Oliveira continued to lands shots and finish the fight seconds later via anaconda choke.

The final bonus was awarded to Johnny Walker for his 15-second finish of Justin Ledet in a light heavyweight bout. Walker partially landed a kick to the head of Ledet and followed with a spinning back fist that knocked Ledet to the canvas. Walker delivered a couple of right hands to seal the deal.