HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredMarlon Moraes Submits Raphael Assuncao in Rematch Then Takes a Shot at UFC Champ TJ Dillashaw

UFC Assuncao vs Moraes 2 Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Marlon Moraes

featuredMarlon Moraes Wanted to Fight Dominick Cruz Because He’s the ‘Best Bantamweight in History’

Jose Aldo UFC Fortaleza weigh-in

featuredUFC Fortaleza: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2 Weigh-in Results: One Fighter 7 Pounds Over

Main Card Fighters Hoard UFC Fortaleza Bonuses

February 3, 2019
NoNo Comments

UFC officials announced the recipients of the bonuses following UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2 on Saturday in Fortaleza, Brazil. The promotion didn’t name a Fight of the Night. Instead, four fighters earned Performance of the Night bonuses. Marlon Moraes, Jose Aldo, Charles Oliveira and Johnny Walker took home the $50,000 incentives.

Moraes avenged a previous loss to Raphael Assuncao in the fight card’s main event. He dropped Assuncao with a with a right hand and finished the No. 3 ranked bantamweight via guillotine choke. The win earned Moraes a bonus and potentially a put him in line for the next title shot.

Aldo, the former two-time featherweight champion, ignited the crowd inside Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste with his second-round stoppage of Renato Moicano in the fight card’s co-main event. Aldo entered the fight as the underdog but left the cage in celebration. Aldo hurt Moicano with a left hand early in the second frame and didn’t let him off the hook. Aldo flurried with a barrage of offense that left Moicano out on his feet.

RELATED > UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Oliveira overcame an eye poke and being knocked down in the first round to finish David Teymur to earn a bonus. In the second round, Oliveira hurt Teymur with a short elbow causing Teymur to briefly turn away. Oliveira continued to lands shots and finish the fight seconds later via anaconda choke.

The final bonus was awarded to Johnny Walker for his 15-second finish of Justin Ledet in a light heavyweight bout. Walker partially landed a kick to the head of Ledet and followed with a spinning back fist that knocked Ledet to the canvas. Walker delivered a couple of right hands to seal the deal.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA