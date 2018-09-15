Magomed Ankalaev Lands the Head-Kick KO (UFC Moscow Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Magomed Ankalaev’s head-kick knockout of Marcin Prachnio at UFC Fight Night 136 in Moscow.

While the UFC made its Russian debut and has a trip to Sao Paulo next up on the schedule, the UFC 229 showdown between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor looms large, as Oct. 6 draws near. A light heavyweight bout between Jimi Manuwa and Thiago Santos headlines UFC Fight Night 137 on Sept. 22 in Sao Paulo.

