MacMANIA: The Story of Conor McGregor’s Insane Star Power (full video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Conor McGregor’s skills as a fighter are undeniable, but he has emerged as a singular star, a true original, without peer and without limits. Perhaps more than any other athlete before him, McGregor has seemingly willed what he wants into existence.

Often monikered “Mystic Mac,” McGregor foresaw his becoming a UFC dual-division champion well before it ever happened, predicted his fortune, and seemed to pull a boxing match with undefeated former world champion Floyd Mayweather out of thin air.

Originally released on UFC FIGHT PASS, UFC 25 Years in Short is a 25-part documentary series celebrating the UFC silver anniversary. This compilation of short films presents 25 captivating UFC stories, one for each year of existence, and every piece stands alone as an independent feature. Viewed as a whole, these films form a larger, mosaic narrative of the UFC’s amazing evolution, fascinating characters and lasting influence.