Watch Mackenzie Dern take Randa Markos’s arm πŸ‘Š UFC Fight Video

Mackenzie Dern heads into Saturday’s UFC Vegas 73 headliner opposite Angela Hill looking to shake off a loss to rising strawweight star Yan Xiaonan. Her last several bouts have gone to a decision, win or lose. Now she’s looking to get back on the winning and finishing track, like this performance where Dern submitted Randa Markos at UFC Vegas 11.

Mackenzie Dern vs. Randa Markos | UFC Vegas 11 Fight Video