Mackenzie Dern Puts UFC Career on Hold After Announcing Pregnancy

February 22, 2019
No Comments

Mackenzie Dern will be taking an extended break from fighting in the UFC after announcing her pregnancy on Friday.

The multi-time grappling champion was originally rumored to return in May with the UFC plotting a show in Brazil but now it appears Dern will put those plans on hold as she prepares to start a family instead.

“God makes everything so perfect! I am so happy to be able to share this news! I’m going to be a Mom!” Dern wrote on Instagram. “I love so much our family and now I have one more HUGE motivation for inside and outside the ring!! Thank you God for this blessing.

“I also want to thank all my fans and sponsors for the support during all the life phases and I can’t wait to be back in the ring.”

View this post on Instagram

God makes everything so perfect! I am so happy to be able to share this news! I’m going to be a Mom! I love so much our family and now I have one more HUGE motivation for inside and outside the ring!! Thank you God for this blessing ?? @santoswesley ❤️ I also want to thank all my fans and sponsors for the support during all the life phases and I can’t wait to be back in the ring! ?? • • • • • Deus faz tudo perfeito!!! Estou muito feliz em poder dividir com vcs essa notícia! Vou ser Mãe!!!! Amo tanto essa minha família, agora tenho mais uma motivação dentro e fora do octógono!! Que esse/essa bebe venha com muita saúde. Agradeço Deus por essa benção ?? @santoswesley ❤️. Também quero agradecer todos meus fãs e patrocinadores pelo apoio durante todas as fases da vida e não vejo a hora de voltar as lutas??

A post shared by Mackenzie Dern???? (@mackenziedern) on

Dern has long been considered one of the best prospects in the sport after transitioning to mixed martial arts after a successful career on the mats as a Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner.

Dern is currently 2-0 in the UFC after earning a split decision victory against Ashley Yoder in her debut and then finishing Amanda Cooper with a first round rear naked choke last May.

She took an extended break after two fights in the span of three months and was preparing for her return to action in the near future when she received this news.

Dern vowed to fight again but it appears her return to action won’t happen until some time in 2020.

