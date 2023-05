Mackenzie Dern calls for Rose Namajunas after UFC Vegas 73

Mackenzie Dern showed a new side to her attack at UFC Vegas 73, where she dominate Angela Hill. Known for her grappling prowess, Dern dropped Hill with a knee in the third round and out-struck her throughout.

Following her impressive unanimous decision victory over Hill, Dern called out former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in her UFC Vegas 73 Octagon interview.

UFC Vegas 73 Results: Mackenzie Dern surprisingly out-strikes Angela Hill

UFC Vegas 73 Octagon Interview: Mackenzie Dern