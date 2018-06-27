Lyoto Machida Explains Why He Left the UFC, Looks Ahead to Career with Bellator

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Lyoto Machida’s jump from the UFC to Bellator was a move that almost no one saw coming.

Machida (24-8) is one of the most storied fighters in UFC history. He has been fighting for the promotion for the better part of his career – more than 10 years – and captured the light heavyweight championship along the way. After losing and failing to regain the 205-pound strap, Machida attempted a run at middleweight, where he was unsuccessful in taking the belt from then-champion Chris Weidman.

His career recently took and upward turn with successive wins over Eryk Anders and Vitor Belfort, but that was when his UFC contract ran out and Machida began talking to other suitors, Bellator chief among them.

Having inked the deal, Machida explains why he chose Bellator, even after the UFC agreed to match Bellator’s contract offer, what weight classes he intends to fight in for Bellator, and what his future holds with his new employer.