Lupita Godinez ‘ready for anything’ in BTC 8 title fight

Though she was stepping up on short notice to the biggest stage she had performed on to that point in her career, strawweight Lupita Godinez was able to put on a solid performance versus Felisha Magallan at Combate Americas 42 in August and get a unanimous decision victory. Now she’s stepping into a title fight at BTC 8.

For Godinez, taking into consideration all the elements surrounding the fight, she is fairly pleased with how things turned out.

“I was really happy that I got the win,” Godinez told MMAWeekly.com. “I took the fight on two weeks’ notice. I was supposed to fight in like a month and then that didn’t happen, so I took this fight. I’m happy to compete for Combate. It was a really great experience.

“I think I performed good. If I had a little bit more time (to train) I would have pushed the pace a little bit more, but I think I did all right. I think for two weeks’ notice at high elevation in Lake Tahoe I think it was good. I liked it.”

Though Godinez can see the good she did in her bout versus Magallan, she admits she’s mostly critical of her performances and more often than not focuses on the things she feels needs fixing after each fight.

“Mental game is a huge part (of my growth this year),” said Godinez. “My head is good. I don’t have any doubt in myself. I’m really confident. Every time I fight it’s a big change for my game.

“I see a lot of the bad stuff. People will tell me I did great, but I always think I could do better. I know what I’m capable of, so I always want to do better.”

On Saturday in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, Godinez (3-0) will look to add a title to her resume when she faces Lindsay Garbatt (6-5) in a BTC 8 main card strawweight championship bout.

“I think it’s going to be a tough fight,” Godinez said. “I know (Garbatt is) a tough fighter. She’s got a lot of experience. That’s the fight that’s right for me right now. I’m really happy with this match-up.

“It’s a fight and anything can happen. In MMA we’re supposed to be well-rounded. I train every single aspect of the game. I’m ready for anything, honestly, anything that happens I’m ready.”

Though Godinez has an idea of where she’d like to take her career in 2020, she’s taking things one step at a time.

“Right now I’m trying to build my record,” said Godinez. “We were talking about Contender Series with my management. We’re looking at that right now, but we’ll see what happens after this fight.

“I might fight one more time before Contender Series, but I’m not sure. I’m going to talk to (my management about that) after this fight.”