Lupita Godinez critical of her winning Combate Americas performance

Though she was able to pick up a unanimous decision victory in her Combate Americas debut on August 23 versus Felisha Magallan, strawweight Lupita Godinez feels she could have done better.

Never one to be satisfied with her performance, Godinez is quick to point out what when wrong in a fight rather than what went right, even in the case of a win.

“I think I didn’t do perfect,” Godinez told MMAWeekly.com. “Always, every time, every fight, I always see the bad things I did. And I did a lot of bad things or things I wanted to do that I didn’t do. I got the win and there’s nothing wrong with that.

“She was a tough cookie. She kept coming no matter how hard I was hitting (her). She also hits hard. I had a lot of fun, and I’m really happy I got to do this, and I want to do it again soon.”

Though she’s always critical of the way she performs in fights, Godinez does see the improvements she’s managed to make in her game since she turned pro in June of 2018.

“I see a lot of changes for sure,” said Godinez. “Not only in my techniques and having more techniques in my tool box and that, but just when I’m fighting I see everything. I’m calmer. I’m relaxed. I know how to manage my nerves better.

“I keep evolving with my coaches and my team, and we are just getting better, and are putting everything together and what works for us. I’m happy with this.”

Having had the opportunity to step into an international promotion with Combate Americas, Godinez is looking to secure a spot with the company and see what kind of opportunities it can provide her in the near future.

“I feel like I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing right now,” Godinez said. “I’m not rushing things. I’m taking things how it goes. But I do want to be more active. I just want to be busy.

“I am not exactly sure (what’s next). I think my coach is going to talk to Combate and see what’s next. I don’t know what I’m going to sign or know anything right now, but I just know I really like Combate.”