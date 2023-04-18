HOT OFF THE WIRE
Song Yadong UFC fighter

featuredFight card shuffle: Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon new UFC Vegas 72 headliner

Israel Adesanya

featuredIsrael Adesanya could fight again ‘before the end of the summer’

featuredLuke Rockhold was inspired by Israel Adesanya’s UFC 287 knockout

Nate Diaz

featuredLeon Edwards favors Nate Diaz to beat Jake Paul

Luke Rockhold was inspired by Israel Adesanya’s UFC 287 knockout

April 18, 2023
NoNo Comments

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold found inspiration in Israel Adesanya‘s UFC 287 knockout win over Alex Pereira.

Adesanya knocked Pereira out in the second round of the UFC 287 main event earlier this month to recapture the 185-pound championship. Heading into the fight, Adesanya was stopped by Pereira at UFC 281 and defeated by ‘Poatan’ twice in kickboxing.

“It was picture f**king perfect. Good for him,” Rockhold said about Adesanya’s win.  

“Look what Izzy did. Everyone counting him out, everyone doing that, and he stepped forward and did his thing,” Rockhold told Submission Radio.

“Anybody who’s a f**king real motherf**ker who’s gonna step forward and want to prove people wrong and use that as a driving force. Other people just sit back behind their channels and talk shit and make excuses and chitter chatter and hate on people, and I’m just f**king sick of it. And I love spitting in those motherfuckers’ faces. Hock big loogies in all your haters’ faces,” continued Rockhold.

“Izzy ‘s been, you know, I’m sure I inspired Izzy as he was younger, and he’s inspired me. You drive inspiration through everybody. He was a f**king gangster. He was super gangster.”

Rockhold retired from mixed martial arts after his UFC 278 loss to Paulo Costa. In January, he announced that he had negotiated a release from his UFC contract. In March, Rockhold inked a deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. He’s set to his debut against Mike Perry at BKFC 41 on April 29.

Leon Edwards favors Nate Diaz to beat Jake Paul

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker