Luke Rockhold vs. Chris Weidman Rematch In the Works for UFC 230

Former middleweight champions Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman are nearing a collision course at UFC 230 in New York on Nov. 3.

Sources close to the situation confirmed that negotiations are underway to book the middleweight fight between Rockhold and Weidman but no bout agreements have been signed yet so the matchup is not official yet. The potential fight was first reported by ESPN.

Obviously the fight would be a chance at redemption for Weidman, who lost his middleweight title to Rockhold three years ago.

As for Rockhold, he had recently teased a move to light heavyweight but with a potential title shot looming for the winner of a fight against Weidman, the rematch might be too enticing to pass up.

Of course the bout isn’t finalized yet so the UFC is still working to put the fight together the card scheduled for Madison Square Garden continues to build.

There’s been no main event announced for the card either but more bouts are being announced everyday so it could be confirmed at any time.