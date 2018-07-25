HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDaniel Cormier Says Brock Lesnar is Last Fight, but Not Necessarily Next

featuredTyron Woodley vs. Darren Till Set to Headline UFC 228 in September

featuredDustin Poirier Explains Why He’s Fighting Eddie Alvarez and How the Rematch Nearly Didn’t Happen

Alexander Gustafsson

featuredNot So Fast Anthony Smith, Alexander Gustafsson Won’t Fight at UFC 227

Luke Rockhold vs. Chris Weidman Rematch In the Works for UFC 230

July 25, 2018
NoNo Comments

Former middleweight champions Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman are nearing a collision course at UFC 230 in New York on Nov. 3.

Sources close to the situation confirmed that negotiations are underway to book the middleweight fight between Rockhold and Weidman but no bout agreements have been signed yet so the matchup is not official yet. The potential fight was first reported by ESPN.

Obviously the fight would be a chance at redemption for Weidman, who lost his middleweight title to Rockhold three years ago.

As for Rockhold, he had recently teased a move to light heavyweight but with a potential title shot looming for the winner of a fight against Weidman, the rematch might be too enticing to pass up.

Of course the bout isn’t finalized yet so the UFC is still working to put the fight together the card scheduled for Madison Square Garden continues to build.

There’s been no main event announced for the card either but more bouts are being announced everyday so it could be confirmed at any time.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA