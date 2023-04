Luke Rockhold shoves Mike Perry at BKFC 41 Weigh-in | VIDEO

The fighters competing on Saturday’s Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 41 fight card in Denver officially weighed in on Friday, and things got heated.

In the main event, ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry takes on former Strikeforce and UFC champion Luke Rockhold. Perry is 2-0 in BKFC. It will be Rockhold’s debut with the fight promotion, and the two got physical during the face-off.

