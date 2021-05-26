Luke Rockhold seeks middleweight return: “Everything that I’ve entertained, someone’s gone running or chosen a different route.”

Luke Rockhold is looking for a fight.

Rockhold has not fought since suffering a KO loss at light heavyweight to current division champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239 in July 2019.

Now, the former middleweight champion is keen on returning to the division he conquered in December 2015, when he defeated then-champion Chris Weidman for the belt at UFC 194.

According to Rockhold, he has tried to secure a fight with a handful of middleweight contenders. But unfortunately for Rockhold, he has not had any luck in securing a bout.

“I’ve asked for everybody. I’ve asked for [Darren] Till. I’ve asked for the Italian kid (Marvin Vettori). I’ve asked for [Paulo] Costa. I’ve asked for Uriah Hall. I’ve asked for Kevin Holland. Just fun fights,” Rockhold said to ESPN. “Guys that have a name and a character and a style that would work for me. I thought Till would be fun. I thought going into enemy territory given my past with Bisping and the whole UK, I thought going out there, stomping foot on UK soil, Liverpool and going and taking that thing, I think that would be fun. But that looks like Derek [Brunson]’s gonna get that.

“There’s not there’s not a lot right now. Everyone seems to be booked. So I will wait and I will see what there is to come. I don’t know. Everything that I’ve entertained, someone’s gone running or chosen a different route. I don’t like my situation, because I’m not ranked. But the reality of the situation is my last two fights [were] for a world title, at 85 against Yoel, who missed weight and against the number one contender at light heavyweight, which is the champion now.”

While a majority of top middleweight contenders already have fights booked with one another, Rockhold’s return only adds more intrigue to an already stacked middleweight division in the UFC.