HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredLuke Rockhold Out of UFC 230 Co-Main Event Against Chris Weidman

Daniel Cormier UFC 226 Two Belts

featuredDaniel Cormier: ‘I’m Not Afraid of Stipe Miocic, Why Would I Be?’

featuredDana White Insists Khabib Nurmagomedov is Not Leaving the UFC

Dana White - Khabib Nurmagomedov - Georges St-Pierre - Conor McGregor

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Believes He Could Fight in 2019, but Retirement Just as Likely

Luke Rockhold Out of UFC 230 Co-Main Event Against Chris Weidman

October 19, 2018
NoNo Comments

UFC 230 has just taken another major hit as former champion Luke Rockhold has been forced out of his bout against Chris Weidman in the co-main event on Nov. 3.

Sources close to the contest confirmed the news on Friday following an initial report from ESPN.

This is the second co-main event lost on the same card after Dustin Poirier suffered an injury that forced him out a fight against Nate Diaz.

It appears Rockhold suffered an injury in his training camp that will prevent him from facing Weidman at the upcoming card taking place in Madison Square Garden. Unfortunately there are no details at this time on the severity of Rockhold’s injury or how long he will be out of action.

As for Weidman, additional sources have said that the UFC is working to find him a replacement opponent, although nothing has been signed or settled at this time.

There were several other middleweight bouts booked on the same UFC 230 card including Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. David Branch as well as Derek Brunson taking on Israel Adesanya.

It’s unknown if the UFC will try to pull one of those fighters to face Weidman or if an entirely new opponent will be drafted for the event.

As of now, Weidman is still expected to compete but this is an ongoing situation as Rockhold just dropped out of the fight on Friday.

Stay tuned for more information on this situation as it becomes available.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA