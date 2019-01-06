Luke Rockhold Moving Up to Get After ‘Princess’ Jon Jones

HOT OFF THE WIRE

January 6, 2019
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold declared his intent to move up to the light heavyweight division last month saying the move was “long overdue.” On Saturday, Rockhold called out light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who is currently expected to make his first title defense against Anthony Smith at UFC 235 on March 2.

“I’m finally back to health. It feels good to fight at my natural weight. The last couple of years I’ve been compromising myself so much to get down to 185 (pounds) and my body just falls apart in training camp at the last few weeks,” Rockhold told TMZ Sports.

“It feels right.  I feel healthy.  I feel comfortable, and I’m excited to take down these light heavyweights.  I just don’t see a lot there.” 

Rockhold isn’t just moving up to the light heavyweight division.  He’s eyeing a fight against the champion.  Jones returned to action at UFC 232 on Dec. 29 and recaptured the 205-pound title by finishing Alexander Gustafsson in the third round.  Rockhold, however, wasn’t all that impressed by Jones’s performance. 

“I thought he looked beatable,” said Rockhold. “He’s good on the feet; he’s tactical; Jon, he adjusts and he fights to his advantages. I like my advantages versus his.  I think he’s great, he’s good everywhere, but I don’t think he’s the most technical on the feet. I don’t think he’s got the most power.  I’m a different man at this weight, the power behind me. I’m moving up to get after him, so that’s what I’m here for.”

Discussing the stylistic matchup against Jones, Rockhold said he likes it and plans to prove that he’s a contender in the light heavyweight division in his next fight. 

“Look, I like it. I’ll come up, prove it,” he said. “I’ll pick off somebody; you’ll see my next fight. It will be a top fight and I’ll come prove myself.

“Just hold tight.  I’m coming princess,” he said addressing Jones.

(Courtesy of TMZ Sports)

