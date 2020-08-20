Lucas Brennan defends undefeated record against Will Smith at Bellator 244

For featherweight Lucas Brennan, it’s been one thing after another that has kept him from fighting in 2020.

After an early year fight was scrapped due to an injured opponent, Brennan’s 2020 debut was further derailed by the novel coronavirus.

“I was on a card which (the fight I was scheduled for) fell through the day of, which is not fun,” Brennan told MMAWeekly.com. “After that there was talk of getting me on another card in a couple months, and then everything (with Covid-19) happened; all the gyms closed down for a while, and when things opened back up cards were up in the air.”

While he was forced to sideline some of his plans for the first part of 2020, Brennan was able to push through and get some work done on his game in anticipation for his eventual return.

“I was still getting my work in and still training,” said Brennan. “Even with everything being closed and everything being delayed it was a pretty productive quarantine.

“I’ll know going into the (upcoming) fight where I’m at, and where I’d like to be compared to where I’m at. I work on everything I possibly can in that time. Even though I didn’t have an opponent or anything like that, I worked on improving everything I can.”

On Friday in Uncasville, Conn., Brennan (2-0) will look to keep his undefeated streak going when he takes on Will Smith (3-1) in a preliminary 145-pound bout at Bellator 244.

TRENDING > Israel Adesanya’s has sharp words for Jon Jones after his move to UFC heavyweight division

“(Smith’s) coming up from 135 pounds I believe, so he’s going to be a little smaller, a little shorter, and luckily I have a training partner that is his style, height, built, the perfect body replica that I could have,” Brennan said. “My whole camp revolved around training with that one guy.

“He looks tough. I want to go out and get my stuff in. I’m not trying to go out and get Fight of the Year or anything, I just want to go out and get my game in. Really I’m just excited to get a fight in.”

With his 2020 not going how he originally envisioned it, Brennan is just looking to find some stability to close out his year on before planning anything long term.

“With gyms closing, opening, then re-closing, all sorts of stuff, typically I’d plan out the rest of the year, but right now I’m going to,” said Brennan. “I just want to take it one fight a time until everything calms down and I can actually look at a schedule and know it’s going to be permanent.”