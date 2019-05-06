Low Down Podcast: With Brock Lesnar Out, Daniel Cormier Focused on Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is going to miss out on the massive fight with Brock Lesnar that he had zeroed in on after winning the belt. But instead of retiring in March as planned, Cormier is now staring down a rematch with Stipe Miocic. He’s also got intentions of fighting Jon Jones for a third time.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic 2 headlines Aug. 17 UFC pay-per-view

Tune in to The Low Down podcast at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT to discuss the botched bout with Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier forgoing retirement to fight Stipe Miocic and potentially fighting Jon Jones for a third time. Call in at 702-799-9984 during the show. Following the live airing, you can playback The Low Down podcast any time you like, just like any of our other videos on YouTube.