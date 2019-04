Low Down Podcast: Will Khabib Nurmagomedov Return at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi?

The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Monday announced its return to the Middle East in September with UFC 242, which is likely to be headlined by lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s return. Will Nurmagomedov be back in the Octagon in Abu Dhabi?

