Low Down Podcast: UFC gets into the Cannabis Business & Files for IPO

Join us on The Low Down to discuss the UFC delving into the world of cannabis partnering with Aurora through clinical research of Cannabidiol (CBD) products, athlete wellness and recovery. And, Endeavor — the parent company of the UFC that purchased the promotion for just over $4 billion — has filed paperwork to go public on the New York Stock Exchange.

Tune in to The Low Down podcast for Friday’s special 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT LIVE SHOW to discuss the latest MMA news. Call in at 702-799-9984 during the show. Following the live airing, you can playback The Low Down podcast any time you like, just like any of our other videos on YouTube.