Low Down Podcast: Should Conor McGregor be given UFC ownership? Sly Stallone says yes!

May 3, 2019
NoNo Comments

Conor McGregor has often pined for his “fair share” of the UFC pie, believing that he’s done enough for the company to warrant ownership. Thus far, UFC president Dana White has balked at such demands. But Sylvester Stallone and other celebrities appear willing to cut him in on their shares.

Tune in to The Low Down podcast  at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT to discuss Conor McGregor’s ownership demands. Call in at 702-799-9984 during the show. Following the live airing, you can playback The Low Down podcast any time you like, just like any other YouTube video.

