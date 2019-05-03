Low Down Podcast: Should Conor McGregor be given UFC ownership? Sly Stallone says yes!

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Conor McGregor has often pined for his “fair share” of the UFC pie, believing that he’s done enough for the company to warrant ownership. Thus far, UFC president Dana White has balked at such demands. But Sylvester Stallone and other celebrities appear willing to cut him in on their shares.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic 2 headlines Aug. 17 UFC pay-per-view

Tune in to The Low Down podcast at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT to discuss Conor McGregor’s ownership demands. Call in at 702-799-9984 during the show. Following the live airing, you can playback The Low Down podcast any time you like, just like any other YouTube video.