Low Down Podcast: Sage Northcutt horrific injury in ONE Championship debut

May 21, 2019
Sage Northcutt was one of several recent high profile North American signings by ONE Championship, but his promotional debut did not go as planned at all. 

Northcutt says he suffered eight fractures and had to endure a nine-hour surgery following his ONE Championship debut on Friday. One of his coaches at Team Alpha Male, UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber illuminated that there were 30 pieces of bone.

