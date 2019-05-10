Low Down Podcast: Paige Van Zant Rocks the Bikini/ Jordan Burroughs Mops Askren/ UFC Veteran Arrested

Paige Van Zant in the latest Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition, Jordan Burroughs whoops Ben Askren, Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson in trouble with the law, UFC 237 this weekend and more to be discussed on The Low Down. Call in and discuss.

Sports Illustrated unveils Paige VanZant Swimsuit Issue photo gallery

