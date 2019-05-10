HOT OFF THE WIRE

Low Down Podcast: Paige Van Zant Rocks the Bikini/ Jordan Burroughs Mops Askren/ UFC Veteran Arrested

May 9, 2019
Paige Van Zant in the latest Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition, Jordan Burroughs whoops Ben Askren, Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson in trouble with the law, UFC 237 this weekend and more to be discussed on The Low Down. Call in and discuss.

Tune in to The Low Down to discuss every Tuesday and Thursday night at 7pm PST/10pm EST.

TRENDING > Sports Illustrated unveils Paige VanZant Swimsuit Issue photo gallery

Tune in to The Low Down podcast at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT every Tuesday and Thursday to discuss the latest mma news. Call in at 702-799-9984 during the show. Following the live airing, you can playback The Low Down podcast any time you like, just like any of our other videos on YouTube.

