Low Down Podcast: Does UFC Have Competition on ESPN from Kevin Hart & Beats Co-Founder?

Ahead of the start of their next season on ESPN, Professional Fighters League has secured a new round of financing with investors that includes Beats by Dre co-founder and former music executive Jimmy Iovine. Dr. Dre and Iovine famously sold Beats to Apple for $3 billion in 2014, so he’s got the money and he’s apparently not afraid to invest it in fighting.

In investing in the PFL Iovin joins the likes of comedian Kevin Hart, TV producer Mark Burnett, motivational speaker Tony Robbins, and Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis.

