Low Down Podcast: Deontay Wilder, ‘This is the only sport where you can kill a man’ – Have athletes gone too far?

Deontay Wilder was recently in a press scrum and said, “This is the only sport where you can kill a man and get paid for it at the same time… so why not use my right to do so?”

With the recent squabbles that led to a brawl at UFC 229 involving Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov and comments like those of Wilder, are some athletes taking their trash talk and actions too far?

