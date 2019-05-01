Low Down Podcast: Brock Lesnar Retires, Daniel Cormier vs Stipe Miocic 2 Set

Brock Lesnar has nixed any plans to return to the Octagon to face Daniel Cormier for the UFC heavyweight title. UFC president Dana White said on Tuesday that Lesnar told him he was going to retire from mixed martial arts and not pursue the fight.

As soon as that happened, the UFC shifted its focus to Cormier putting his heavyweight belt on the line in a rematch with Stipe Miocic, the man he took it from last year. The two are now likely to fight at UFC 241 in August in Anaheim, Calif.

But did Lesnar truly retire or is it a negotiating tactic? And even if it’s legit, where does Cormier go from here? He had already planned to retire, but staved it off to fight Lesnar. Will he fight against after the rematch with Miocic or will we see him walk off into the sunset… and perhaps join Lesnar under the WWE banner?

