Low Down Podcast: Anderson Silva Injury Update, Rousey Legacy, Fighter Hospialized and Conor McGregor Walks

May 14, 2019
(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Join The Low Down and discuss the hottest MMA topics of the day including an Anderson Silva injury update, Ronda Rousey addressing her legacy, Rose Namajunas’ comments signaling a possible retirement, Alexander Volkanvoski being hospitalized, charges dropped against Conor McGregor, and more.

Tune in to The Low Down every Tuesday and Thursday night at 7pm PST/10pm EST to discuss the hottest topics of the day.

Call in at 702-799-9984

Tune in to The Low Down podcast at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT every Tuesday and Thursday to discuss the latest mma news. Call in at 702-799-9984 during the show. Following the live airing, you can playback The Low Down podcast any time you like, just like any of our other videos on YouTube.

