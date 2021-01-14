Loveth Young coming prepared at LFA 97 on Friday

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 14, 2021
While the first part of 2020 was not as productive as it could have been for strawweight Loveth Young with a loss in January to Vanessa Demopoulos at LFA 81 followed by the Covid-19 lockdown, the end of the year went decidedly better.

In her second bout of 2020, Young picked up a devastating first round TKO of Reena Norville at LFA 94 in October to get things back on track and build momentum heading into 2021.

“It was kind of a rough year for everybody, including me,” Young told MMAWeekly.com. “Covid brought down everything, but to go out with glory at the end of the year had me happy for sure. I’m grateful for the opportunity.

“I was very focused and very happy with my (fight) performances but I want to do more. I’m very focused. I’m very organized in what I do. I hope to stay focused to the end. That’s it. I did great.”

Young is looking to build off the positive energy she ended 2020 with and have what could very well be a breakout year for herself in 2021.

“Everything in life is an opportuniy,” said Young. “It’s the ability to go out there and give them what they’re looking for; to make the organization happy, to make the fans happy; that’s what I’m looking for. I’m very happy with where I’m at.

“Compared to last year we had just two fights, so this year I think is going to be better. The training camps, the opportunities, everything is coming together. This is going to be a better year for all of us.”

This Friday in P ark City, Kansas, Young (2-1-1) will look to build a winning streak for herself when she faces Kelly D’Angelo (4-3) in a 115-pound main card bout at LFA 97.

“Every opponent is different, and like I’ve said I don’t underestimate anybody, anybody who steps into the cage to fight has the ability to believe they’re going to win,” Young said.

“Everybody who comes to fight me knows they are not coming to play. They know who they are coming to face. I’m not underestimating (D’Angelo). I know she’s coming prepared. I’m coming prepared too.”

Following just two bouts in 2020, Young is looking forward to having a hopefully more productive year in 2021.

“I want to keep myself busy,” said Young. “When this fight is over I’m on to the next fight. When they call me I’m going to stay ready and be ready to go – that’s it.”

LFA 97 Preview

(Video courtesy of LFA)

