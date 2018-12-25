Louis Taylor Looking to Out-Fight Abusupiyan Magomedov in PFL Finals

While he might have not been as heralded as other fighters going into this year’s Professional Fighters League middleweight season, Louis Taylor has proven himself to be more than capable of hanging with his more well-known opposition.

After going through the regular season undefeated, Taylor has earned his way into the middleweight finals after picking up two wins in one night against Rex Harris and John Howard this past October in the first two rounds of the PFL playoffs.

“Going into this 2018 PFL season it was a lot to take in at one time,” Taylor told MMAWeekly.com. “I went about it just breaking down each fight one at a time all the way to the finals.

“With the two fights in one night (in October) I took the same approach. I wasn’t going to focus on the second fight until I was done with the first one. Fortunately everything worked out well and I came out on top.”

For Taylor, getting an opportunity to fight for a million dollars is a nice way to earn money he feels was sorely lacking during the majority of his career, but to have a title is just as important.

“To me the championship is the most important thing,” said Taylor. “The money is something that I put my time in, so I deserve this check. I think doing this sport for 11, 12, years professional making crumbs, everybody should have a little something to walk off into the sunset with.

“I’m one of the older fighters on the PFL roster, so I think it’s my time to go out there and prove that I’ve earned it and I deserve it.”

On December 31 in New York City, New York, Taylor (17-4-1) will face Abusupiyan Magomedov (22-3-1) in the 185-pound finals at PFL 2018: Championships.

“Fighting such a well-rounded fighter like Abus, you really can’t try to game plan in a sense,” Taylor said. “You’ve got to just let that fight happen. You have to go out there and out-fight him.

“I’m not looking to go out there and be the most technical person in the world. I’m not looking to go out there and be the best wrestler or best Jiu-Jitsu player or anything. I’m going out there to win. I’m going out there to beat his brains in and make him quit and put him away.”

For Taylor winning the 2018 PFL championship is just one step towards a bigger goal, as he is looking to repeat the same feat when it comes to the 2019 season.

“I plan on going into the 2019 season with the bullseye on my back,” said Taylor. “I want to go in there with the belt. I know there are going to be new fighters coming in, fighters with big names, and I want to crush them all. I want to show them that the PFL is as competitive as any top organization.”