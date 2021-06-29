Louis Smolka out of UFC 264 bout against Sean O’Malley

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 29, 2021
Louis Smolka has been forced out of his scheduled UFC 264 match against Sean O’Malley leaving UFC matchmakers looking for a replacement to face “Sugar” on July 10.

The news was first reported by Ariel Helwani on Tuesday. It’s unclear what injury forced Smolka off the fight card.

O’Malley (13-1) rebounded from his first career loss in his last outing at UFC 260 in March, defeating Thomas Almeida by knockout in the third round. The win earned the 26-year old a performance of the night bonus.

Smolka (17-7) last competed in December 2020 picking up a TKO win over Jose Alberto Quinonez.

The fight was scheduled to be featured on the main card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC 264 is headlined by the trilogy bout between former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier and form due-division UFC titleholder Conor McGregor.

