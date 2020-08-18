Louis Cosce prepared for war at Dana White’s Contender Series Week 3

Following an undefeated 2019 that saw him pick up four wins, welterweight Louis Cosce had anticipated picking up a fight in early 2020, but when the novel coronavirus struck, things changed.

Hoping to finally return to fighting in June, Cosce’s plans got pushed back, but he remained as active as he could knowing that an opportunity to get back in the cage would eventually come around.

“At the beginning of the year my manager offered me a couple of short notice fights that ended up not happening,” Cosce told MMAWeekly.com. “I was kind of staying ready for that. I thought I was going to get a short notice fight all year long.

“With Covid everything got pushed back, so I didn’t know when (I would fight), but then I heard at the end of June that my (proposed Contender Series) fight would be on in August.”

While he was unsure much of the time when he would fight, Cosce was able to focus on his game and train as best he could to improve during lockdown.

“I was still training the whole time,” said Cosce. “I’m a lot, lot better (of a fighter). I think my overall game has gotten better, but my stand-up has gotten significantly a lot better. My Jiu-Jitsu has gotten a lot better. My overall game has gotten a lot better.”

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, in Las Vegas, Cosce (6-0) will look to make his UFC aspirations come true when he faces Victor Reyna (11-4) in a welterweight bout at Dana White’s Contender Series 2020: Week 3.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier issues first statement since UFC 252 retirement fight

“This is his second fight on Contenders, so he’s probably looking to redeem himself, or he’s kind of an older cat, so he’s probably look at this as one of his last chances, so I’m expecting the best version of him,” Cosce said of Reyna. “I’m definitely prepared a really hard war, but at the same time I’m looking to put his lights on in the first.”

Cosce knows his Contender Series bout could be a career changing moment, but to make that move with his brother, Orion, who is fighting on the same card, could make it better.

“I’m for sure paying attention to his fight too,” said Cosce. “I want him to win just as bad as I want myself to win. I’m still training every day 100% focusing on myself, but I definitely want my brother to win for sure.

“I have definitely looked at the fact that this is a chance to change my life. I’m finally getting a chance and opportunity to do something big and make a career out of it. I’ve got my chance to compete with the best in the world and become the best.”