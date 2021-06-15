Look inside Tyron Woodley’s training camp for Jake Paul boxing match | Video (Ep. 1)

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will box YouTube star and actor turned professional boxer Jake Paul on Aug. 28. As he prepares to face Paul, Woodley allows views to go inside his “Champ Camp.”

Woodley last fought mixed martial arts in March, losing to Vicente Luque by submission in the UFC 260 co-main event. He’s on a four-fight losing streak and hasn’t tasted victory inside the cage since September 2018. He plans to change that when he steps into the ring in August.

(Courtesy of Tyron Woodley)