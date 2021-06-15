HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 262 highlights & recap: Brandon Moreno subs Deiveson Figueiredo to take belt

featuredUFC 262 highlights & recap: Israel Adesanya maintains iron grip on middleweight title

featuredUFC 262 highlights & recap: Leon Edwards routs Nate Diaz

featuredUFC 263 Main Card Results: Israel Adesanya retains middleweight title with decision victory over Marvin Vettori

Look inside Tyron Woodley’s training camp for Jake Paul boxing match | Video (Ep. 1)

June 15, 2021
NoNo Comments

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will box YouTube star and actor turned professional boxer Jake Paul on Aug. 28. As he prepares to face Paul, Woodley allows views to go inside his “Champ Camp.”

Woodley last fought mixed martial arts in March, losing to Vicente Luque by submission in the UFC 260 co-main event. He’s on a four-fight losing streak and hasn’t tasted victory inside the cage since September 2018. He plans to change that when he steps into the ring in August.

Dana White confirms Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather pay-per-view numbers

(Courtesy of Tyron Woodley)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA