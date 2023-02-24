LOOK: First photos of Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler filming TUF released by UFC

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Michael Chandler

February 23, 2023
On Thursday evening the UFC released a series of images from the filming of The Ultimate Fighter season 31 which will be coached by Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. Several images have been leaked already by the coaches themselves but these are the first professional shots of the men.

And McGregor is dressed like a cowboy in one!

“Ready to ride May 30th,” caption reads. “#TUF31 filming has officially begun!”

There’s already been some controversy about casting as it’s rumored that McGregor had several fighters cut to make room for his own men but he denied those claims and we’ll have to wait to see who is telling the truth when the show airs.

Earlier in the day the show also released a video of Chandler in his coaching gear posing for photos.

The show will air May 30 on ESPN.

