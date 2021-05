Look back at the UFC rise of Amanda Ribas

UFC strawweight Amanda Ribas won her first four fights after joining the promotion in 2019. Fighting out of American Top Team, Ribas looks to start a new win streak against Angela Hill at UFC Vegas 26 on Saturday night.

The two kick off Saturday’s main card ESPN/ESPN+. Ribas (10-2) is ranked no. 11 while Hill (13-9) occupies the no. 12 ranking. Take a look back at Ribas’ UFC highlights.

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC Vegas 26 weigh-in results: Two fights cancelled