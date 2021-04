Look back at the rise of strawweight champion Zhang Weili

After amassing a 16-1 professional record in China and South Korea, Zhang Weili didn’t slow down once she reached the UFC. Just over one year into her career with the promotion, Zhang captured the strawweight title at a Fight Night event in Shenzen, China.

Weili faces former champion Rose Namajunas in the UFC 261 co-main event on Saturday.

(Courtesy of UFC)