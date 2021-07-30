HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredAmanda Nunes out of UFC 265 after positive COVID-19 test

Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington UFC 245 faceoff

featuredColby Covington accuses Kamaru Usman of PED usage: “He’s been doing EPO his whole career”

Chris Weidman UFC on ESPN 6 media day

featuredChris Weidman’s leg not healed properly, needs second surgery

Colby Covington at UFC Vegas 11 post-fight

featuredColby Covington confirms rematch with Kamaru Usman: ‘He knows it was a fluke’

Look back at the rise of Sean Strickland in the UFC middleweight division | Video

July 30, 2021
NoNo Comments

Sean Strickland has steadily risen up the UFC middleweight ranks since joining the promotion as an undefeated prospect in 2014. He will face Uriah Hall in his first main event billing at UFC Vegas 33.

Strickland enters his first main event match ranked no. 11 in the 185-pound division. Hall sits in the no. 8 slot in the rankings.

Amanda Nunes out of UFC 265 after positive COVID-19 test

(Courtesy of UFC)

Sean Strickland on fickle fans and media: “No one gives a f–k about you”, wants best version of Uriah Hall at UFC Vegas 33

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA