Look back at the rise of Sean Strickland in the UFC middleweight division | Video

Sean Strickland has steadily risen up the UFC middleweight ranks since joining the promotion as an undefeated prospect in 2014. He will face Uriah Hall in his first main event billing at UFC Vegas 33.

Strickland enters his first main event match ranked no. 11 in the 185-pound division. Hall sits in the no. 8 slot in the rankings.

