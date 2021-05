Look back at the rise of Jack Hermansson in the UFC middleweight division

“The Joker” Jack Hermansson has worked his way up to being a top middleweight contender since joining the UFC in 2016. Hermansson will face Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC Vegas 27.

The middleweight pair kick off the main card in a meaningful bout in the 185-pound weight class. Hermansson is ranked no. 7 in the division while Shahbazyan is ranked no. 10.

