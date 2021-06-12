Look back at the rise of Brandon Moreno in the UFC featherweight division | Video

UFC flyweight Brandon Moreno has stayed resilient during his UFC journey and battled back from some losses to rise and become the No. 1 contender in the division.

Moreno fought champion Deiveson Figueiredo to a majority draw at UFC 256 in December and the two will run it back on Saturday in the UFC 263 co-main event.

UFC 263 is headlined by a middleweight title bout between champion Israel Adesanya and no. 3 ranked Marvin Vettori. The bout is also a rematch. Adesanya defeated Vettori by split decision in April 2018.

(Courtesy of UFC)