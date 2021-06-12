HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 263 Ceremonial Weigh-ins: The Fighter Face-offs | Video

featuredUFC 263 Weigh-in Results and Video: Two Title Fights Officially Set

featuredIsrael Adesanya and Marvin Vettori go ballistic at UFC 263 Press Conference

Leon Edwards

featuredLeon Edwards: ‘I don’t know how Dana’s justifying giving Colby Covington the next title shot’

Look back at the rise of Brandon Moreno in the UFC featherweight division | Video

June 12, 2021
NoNo Comments

UFC flyweight Brandon Moreno has stayed resilient during his UFC journey and battled back from some losses to rise and become the No. 1 contender in the division.

Moreno fought champion Deiveson Figueiredo to a majority draw at UFC 256 in December and the two will run it back on Saturday in the UFC 263 co-main event.

UFC 263 is headlined by a middleweight title bout between champion Israel Adesanya and no. 3 ranked Marvin Vettori. The bout is also a rematch. Adesanya defeated Vettori by split decision in April 2018.

Nate Diaz puffs weed at UFC 263 Pre-fight Press Conference | Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA