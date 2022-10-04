Look back at the greatest UFC hits of Georges St-Pierre

Former two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre had a storied career that saw him dominate the welterweight division for seven years and win the middleweight crown.

Regarded as one of the greatest fighters ever to grace the Octagon, St-Pierre delivered some of the most memorable moments in a career that spanned nearly fourteen years.

“Rush” single-handedly ended the Matt Hughes era. He last competed as a welterweight in 2013 and still holds the record for the most UFC wins in the division. Take a look back at his greatest octagon moments, including submitting Michael Bisping to capture the middleweight championship.

What do you think is the greatest hit from Georges St-Pierre’s career?

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

