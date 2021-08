Look back at the best Derrick Lewis moments on the mic | Video

You never truly know what Derrick Lewis might say when given the opportunity on the microphone. Check out some memorable moments from the heavyweight.

No. 2 ranked Lewis faces no. 3 ranked Ciryl Gane in the UFC 265 main event on Saturday at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas with the interim heavyweight title on the line.

Islam Makhachev-Rafael Dos Anjos slated for UFC 267

(Courtesy of UFC)

Michael Chiesa believes winner of him and Vicente Luque at UFC 265 should get title shot