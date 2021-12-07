Look back at Sean O’Malley’s UFC debut win | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 7, 2021
Sean O’Malley made his UFC debut at the TUF 26 Finale in Las Vegas in December 2017. On Dec. 11, he’ll kick off the UFC 269 main card against Raulian Paiva.

UFC 269 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and features two world title fights. In the main event, lightweight champion Charles Oliveira faces former interim titleholder Dustin Poirier. Amanda Nunes puts her women’s bantamweight crown on the line against Julianna Pena in the co-main event.

Check out O’Malley’s UFC debut win over Terrion Ware.

