Look back at Robbie Lawler being ruthless | Video

Take a look back at Robbie Lawler being ruthless inside the cage throughout his storied career.

The former UFC welterweight champion faces an old rival at UFC 266 on Saturday when he takes on Nick Diaz in a rematch. The two first fought at UFC 47 in April 2004 with Diaz scoring a knockout win. The rematch will mark Diaz’ UFC return after years of inactivity. He last fought in January 2015.

Video surfaces of Dillon Danis being handcuffed and detained by police

(Courtesy of UFC)